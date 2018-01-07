Vehicle strikes hydro pole in Amherstburg
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 12:46PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2018 12:58PM EST
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle following a single vehicle crash in Amherstburg Sunday morning.
Town police and fire were called to the crash in the 9200 block of County Rd. 18 near Concession Rd. 9 around 11:30am were two people were treated by EMS.
According to AM800, avehicle had struck a hydro pole.