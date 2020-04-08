WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old Brampton resident is facing charges after a vehicle was stopped going 190 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer on patrol along Highway 401 near the Communication Road exit noticed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed on April 7 at 8:07 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was clocked on radar going over 90 kilometres over the posted 100-km/h zone.

The driver was charged with racing a motor vehicle. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 29 to answer to the charge.

This charge includes an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment.