Vehicle stopped going 190km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:44AM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Windsor man with speeding on Highway 401.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old Brampton resident is facing charges after a vehicle was stopped going 190 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
A Chatham-Kent OPP officer on patrol along Highway 401 near the Communication Road exit noticed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed on April 7 at 8:07 p.m.
Police say the vehicle was clocked on radar going over 90 kilometres over the posted 100-km/h zone.
The driver was charged with racing a motor vehicle. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 29 to answer to the charge.
This charge includes an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment.