Vehicle stolen after owner leaves it unattended on driveway

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway after the owner had left it idling to warm up on Friday.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday police were called for a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Chatham, Ont.

Police said the owner of the 2009 white Ford Focus had left the vehicle unattended on their driveway to warm up.

While the vehicle was warming up, an unknown suspect stole the vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the investigating officer at stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca.