WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for information after a report of gunshots in east Windsor.

Patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of High Street for a report of shots fired on Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

It was reported that a suspicious man was observed in a backyard attempting to commit a theft. A neighbour intervened and the man fled the area in a black Chrysler Intrepid.

Police say the same man then returned to the area a short time later in the Intrepid and fired shots.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots being fired.

Damage to a home was found and police believe it was caused by the gunfire.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35-40 years old, approximately 6'0" and about 200 lbs.

The black Intrepid being driven at the time was reported to have one dealer plate affixed to it, meaning the letters and numbers were red in colour.

On Monday, officers located an Intrepid, believed to be the suspect vehicle, in the 3900 block of Wyandotte Street East. The vehicle was subsequently seized as evidence.

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.