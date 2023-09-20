Vehicle reported stolen involved in collision

Chatham-Kent police say the driver of a vehicle that was reported stolen fled the scene of a collision Tuesday morning.

Police say emergency crews responded to a crash around 6:30 a.m. on Queen Street at Tweedsmuir Avenue East in Chatham.

A man driving northbound on Queen St. was stopped at the traffic light when he was struck from behind.

After the crash, he went to check on the driver who struck him, but the vehicle was found empty.

Through investigation, police learned the vehicle responsible for the collision was recently stolen.

The 36-year-old Chatham man sustained minor injuries and minor damage to his vehicle. Police say the well-being of the other driver is currently unknown and the collision remains under investigation.

The owner of the stolen vehicle has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ashleigh Lablance at 519-436-6600 or ashleighl@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).