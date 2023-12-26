WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Vehicle owner allegedly assaulted by theft suspect

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    A 50-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly assaulting the owner of a vehicle in Dresden.

    Chatham-Kent police responded to a theft in progress in Dresden on Dec. 24.

    Officers say the suspect had entered a vehicle and was confronted by the owner.

    Police say the suspect assaulted the owner of the vehicle, but was detained until officers could arrive. The suspect was released from custody with conditions and a court date.

