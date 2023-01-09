'Vehicle of interest' video released in Wallaceburg shooting

Chatham-Kent police have released video footage of a vehicle of interest in a shooting incident.

On Dec. 30, 2022 police responded to weapons call on Murray Street in Wallaceburg.

When they arrived, officers found a man, “With injuries sustained from a firearm.”

The 42-year-old Wallaceburg man was transported to the hospital and was treated for his injuries — He has since been released.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or any information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 618.