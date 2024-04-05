WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Vehicle into Harrow store front

    A vehicle drove through a store front in Harrow on April 4, 2024. (Source: OPP) A vehicle drove through a store front in Harrow on April 4, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP report there were no injuries after an SUV ended up in a Harrow store front Thursday morning.

    Police say it happened on Kings Street just after 11 a.m. and call it an “unfortunate incident.”

    There's no word on any charges.

