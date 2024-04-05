Vehicle into Harrow store front
OPP report there were no injuries after an SUV ended up in a Harrow store front Thursday morning.
Police say it happened on Kings Street just after 11 a.m. and call it an “unfortunate incident.”
There's no word on any charges.
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are still more than 50,000 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
NEW 2 in 3 Canadians doubt police can find stolen cars: Nanos
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
Japanese people could all be called Sato by 2531, study warns. But they'd need to get married first
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
EXCLUSIVE Chinese-Canadian mogul says 'erroneous' high-level security leaks have made his life 'unlivable'
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
Kitchener
Ontario mother quits job to drive son to autism program
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
$250 parking spot? Kitchener tenants battle landlord over parking price pressure
An ongoing battle between a landlord and tenants in Kitchener has sunk to a new low – a price hike for underground parking.
Handgun report prompts large police presence in downtown Guelph
Police ordered a Guelph man to get on the ground at gunpoint on Thursday morning, believing he may be armed with a weapon.
London
Community in mourning after sudden loss of Malik Edwards
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 23 year old.
EXCLUSIVE Neighbours pushing back against proposal for a third homeless hub along the same street
There’s growing concern that city council will agree to permit a third low-barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness along a short stretch of Wellington Road near Westminster Ponds.
Jury deliberating its verdict in case of elderly woman charged in crash that killed young girl
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
Barrie
Orillia man pleads guilty for his role in Letitia Heights shooting
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
Simcoe County District School Board joins lawsuit against Meta, TikTok and Snapchat
Simcoe County District School Board has become the latest Ontario school board to join the complainants in the lawsuit against TikTok, Meta and Snapchat.
OPP officer convicted of assault dodges jail time with suspended sentence
Constable Bailey Nicholls of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was handed a suspended sentence after being convicted of assaulting an Orillia woman during an arrest more than four years ago - a sentence that will likely save her job in law enforcement.
Northern Ontario
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
Ontario family terrorized in break-in by car thieves with gun
A Brampton man is speaking out after thieves smashed his door with a brick and surged into his home where his children were sleeping, demanding his car keys, telling the terrified family they had a gun.
After 25 years, Sudbury’s Dog House serves final round of beer and wings
After almost 25 years of serving wings and beer across the street from Sudbury Arena, the Dog House has closed its doors for good.
Sault Ste. Marie
Computer literacy programs in the Sault aimed at seniors
Seniors in Sault Ste. Marie looking to improve their understanding of computers and related technology have some options available to them.
Latest big winners in four northern Ont. hospital lotteries
Meet the March winners of the monthly 50/50 hospital lotteries in Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay, who together won more than $700,000.
Transportation officials investigating ‘hard landing’ at Sault airport
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Ottawa
Light snow, rain to continue in Ottawa on Friday
Light snow continues to fall on Ottawa Friday morning, after the biggest snowstorm of the season blanketed the region with heavy, wet snow. Ottawa received 18.6 cm of snow and 14.5 mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of April.
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Toronto
Collision in Mississauga leaves man dead, another in critical condition
A man has died, and another is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
Hwy. 404 northbound closed in Aurora after collision
All northbound lanes of Highway 404 are currently closed in Aurora following an early morning collision.
Montreal
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
Man, 71, struck by commuter train in Montreal West
A 71-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a commuter train in Montreal West on Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
Edmonton
Autopsy confirms B.C. boy died of dog bite, Edmonton police still investigating
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
32-year-old man found dead in truck Tuesday was shot: EPS
Police say a man found dead in a truck early Tuesday morning in north Edmonton died of a gunshot wound.
Calgary
Calgary mayor recall petition: 72,271 signatures submitted to city
Exactly 60 days after he launched a campaign to recall Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Landon Johnston rolled a stack of six boxes in to the Elections Calgary office ahead of the deadline for the petition.
RCMP launch homicide investigation after human remains found near Tsuut'ina First Nation
Human remains were discovered near the Tsuut’ina First Nation on Wednesday and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Calgary police continue search for Chelsea Davidenas' body
Calgary police are continuing their search for the body of presumed murder victim Chelsea Davidenas.
Regina
'Recovery-based' care plan falling flat with addiction advocates in Sask.
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Tim McLeod is in Calgary this week for the eighth annual Recovery Capitol Conference of Canada.
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left behind
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
Vancouver
Vancouver city councillors propose motion to regulate mushroom dispensaries
Two Vancouver city councillors are tabling a motion to regulate medicinal mushroom stores in the city.
Survival clock ticks for trapped B.C. orca calf, as gear arrives for complex rescue
The timer has been set to save a young killer whale's life, say First Nations leaders and a federal Fisheries Department marine mammal expert.
Vancouver Island
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
CFAX Santas Anonymous answers call for help to save Sooke school food programs
Educational assistant Shelley Crowley has been rolling out her breakfast cart at Journey Middle School in Sooke every school day for the past nine years.
Federal government reaches $7M settlement with B.C. First Nation
The federal government and a British Columbia First Nation have reached a $7-million settlement over a lumber grievance that dates back to 1942.
Atlantic
Iconic N.B. covered bridge will be blocked to traffic during total solar eclipse
Traffic will be blocked from crossing the world’s longest covered bridge in New Brunswick on Monday afternoon as a total solar eclipse passes overhead.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, April 5, 2024.
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
N.L.
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.