Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a vehicle drove into Colchester Harbour.

Police, firefighters from Essex and Kingsville, Essex-Windsor EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses report to CTV Windsor that a grey sedan drove down a ramp into the water, and two people were in the vehicle.

There’s no word on any injuries, but witnesses say two people were taken away from the scene by ambulance.

Mike Drexler, the owner and chief instructor at Drexler Diving Systems, tells CTV News he is concerned about the people inside the vehicle.

“Sadly it's kind of the typical event with vehicles going in the water in Essex county and Windsor,” says Drexler. “I was able to see the people pulled out of the vehicle and knowing how long I was standing there and how long the vehicle was standing in the water, it didn't look good.”

OPP Const. Jim Root confirms two people were taken to a nearby hospital, but he would comment on their condition.