Vehicle convoy passes through Windsor Saturday afternoon

A vehicle convoy has completed its route through the City of Windsor early Saturday evening, according to Windsor police.

Windsor police had warned the public early Saturday afternoon via Twitter that a "vehicle convoy" was expected to arrive in the city sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

As of 5:04 p.m., Windsor police said the convoy had completed its route through the city, and is leaving the city via Highway 401 eastbound.

Police had warned that due to the convoy, there would be “pockets of high-volume traffic” in different areas of Windsor during the afternoon.

The convoy’s route took it from Manning Road, to Tecumseh Road, to Ouellette Avenue, to Dougall Avenue and finally onto Highway 401 eastbound.

Police had also advised the public to avoid those areas if possible.

“The Windsor Police Service will monitor the event to maintain public peace and order and protect our community,” police said in a tweet.

The convoy was reportedly protesting COVID-19 mask mandates.

Police add that updates will be provided to the public if needed.