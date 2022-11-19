Vehicle convoy expected in Windsor Saturday afternoon: Police

Windsor police are warning the public as a vehicle convoy is expected to arrive in the city mid-Saturday afternoon, according to Windsor police.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, a “vehicle convoy” is expected to arrive in Windsor, Ont. sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police said that due to the convoy, there will be “pockets of high-volume traffic” in different areas of Windsor during the afternoon.

The convoy’s expected route is to travel from Manning Road, to Tecumseh Road, to Ouellette Avenue, to Dougall Avenue and finally onto Highway 401 eastbound.

Police advise the public to avoid those areas if possible.

“The Windsor Police Service will monitor the event to maintain public peace and order and protect our community,” police said.

Police add that updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

This is a developing story.