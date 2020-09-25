Advertisement
Vehicle accident in Windsor closes downtown street
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 1:16PM EDT
Van involved in downtown collision that Glengarry Avenue closed in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 25 2020. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A vehicle accident in downtown Windsor had parts of Glengarry Avenue closed Friday morning.
Windsor police had Glengarry at Wyandotte Street closed north and south bound for about two hours after a collision that appeared to involve a mini-van striking a hydro pole.
Enwin Utilities attended the scene around 9 a.m.
Those involved in the collision are said to be unharmed.