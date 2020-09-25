WINDSOR, ONT. -- A vehicle accident in downtown Windsor had parts of Glengarry Avenue closed Friday morning.

Windsor police had Glengarry at Wyandotte Street closed north and south bound for about two hours after a collision that appeared to involve a mini-van striking a hydro pole.

Glengarry closed to traffic north and south bound at Wyandotte for approx. 2 hrs due to an accident. Avoid area if possible #YQGTraffic -05093 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 25, 2020

Enwin Utilities attended the scene around 9 a.m.

Those involved in the collision are said to be unharmed.