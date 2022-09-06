Vandalism reported at Little River Golf Club

An east Windsor golf course is reporting two incidents of vandalism

Little River Golf Club, which is run by Roseland Golf and Curling Club, reported the vandalism on social media.

“We have experienced extreme vandalism to hole #3 green at Little River Golf Club,” said the post.

The post said the damage happened Saturday night and was repaired. The vandals then apparently returned Sunday night and damaged the repair work and did more damage to the green.

The course is asking if anyone has any information about the “senseless act of vandalism” to contact them in confidentiality.