

Ricardo Veneza and Chris Campbell , CTV Windsor





It may take longer to repair a sinkhole in Chatham — and its vandalism that get's the blame.

Construction has been ongoing on Grand Avenue West in Chatham after a culvert under the road failed on July 19.

On Tuesday, the Chatham-Kent Police Service reports a pump being used to keep water out of the hole was vandalized overnight.

Community leaders continue to appeal to residents for patience.

"It's quite a large complicated project," said Brigan Barlow, Chatham-Kent's Drainage Superintendent. "There are a lot of utilities in the way that have to be moved or rerouted and we're finding new stuff as we're going as well."

Barlow tells CTV News the project may take longer than its already length expectations because of the vandalism.

"At first we were thinking maybe a couple weeks but now it's looking to be more like maybe five weeks," admits Barlow.

The drainage culvert under the road allows water to drain to the Thames River.

All businesses on Grand Avenue West remain accessible as well as the court building, the Chatham-Kent Children’s Treatment Centre and the Chatham-Kent Health and Family Services Building.