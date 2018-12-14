

CTV Windsor





Vancouver police say they have wrapped up a 32-month investigation into a hit and run that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Windsor man.

Amanpreet Sohal, a 23-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

Ryan Barron, who is from Windsor, was skateboarding with a friend on Heather Street in Vancouver around 2:30 a.m. on April 17, 2016, when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the driver drove away without stopping.

Barron died in hospital a short time later.

Two days after the hit-and-run, investigators located the vehicle believed to be involved at a home on the east side of Vancouver.

Police say the vehicle had extensive damage and was seized and processed for evidence.

“Our job is to work on behalf of Ryan and his family to ensure the person responsible for his death is held accountable for their actions,” says Vancouver Const. Jason Doucette. “Our collision investigators worked tirelessly on this complex, lengthy and difficult investigation, and we are pleased charges have been laid”.

Police say there is no additional information as this matter is now before the courts.