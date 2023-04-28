Van stopped going almost double speed limit on Provincial Road

A Windsor driver was pulled over going almost double the speed limit on Provincial Road.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle traveling 117 kilometres per hour in the posted 60 zone.

“This is your reminder to drive safely and pay attention to your surroundings,” said a social media post from Windsor police.

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 28, 2023

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.