Another Windsor minor baseball organization has been hit with theft.

This time, it's the Riverside Minor Baseball Association that is looking for the help of the public.

Between Monday and Tuesday morning of last week, the group’s 2010 black Dodge Caravan was taken.

Tom Laporte of Riverside Baseball tells CTV Windsor he received a call Tuesday afternoon, saying the van had been involved in a hit and run.

“About an hour later, around 5 o'clock on Tuesday as well, there was another call from the Windsor police department saying it had been involved in another hit and run,” says Laporte. “At that hit and run, the person that was hit described the occupants of the vehicle as a bunch of teenagers.”

Laporte says they use the van is used to go to their different diamonds to ensure the fields are ready for play.

Police continue to investigate.

The licence plate on the van is CENM126, according to the Riverside Minor Baseball Association Facebook page.

Last September, there was a break and enter at the clubhouse for the Walker Homesites Athletic Club, where $5,000 in equipment was stolen.

The clubhouses for the Windsor Central and South Little Leagues were also broken into last year.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477). You may also report it anonymously on their website at www.catchcrooks.com.