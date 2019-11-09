Van slams into Pilette Road home
Pillette Rd. is closed between Grand Marais and Somme Ave. after a van crashed into a home on Nov. 9, 2019. (Gord Bacon/AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 5:33PM EST
WINDSOR - Windsor police have blocked off a section of Pilette Road this hour after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Emergency responders were called to the 2500 block around 3:45 Saturday afternoon.
Police say the driver of the vehicle suffered from a medical issue and was treated at the scene.
There is however extensive damage to the house.
Grand Marais to Somme Avenue remains blocked off to traffic.