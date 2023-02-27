Valentine’s Day assault leads to charges for Leamington man

A 37-year-old Leamington man is facing charges after an alleged assault on Valentine’s Day.

OPP say they were informed of an assault in a residence on Talbot Street East in Leamington on Feb. 14.

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted and their vehicle was taken without their permission. The victim sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, on Feb. 24, a 37-year-old Leamington man was charged with:

Assault

Forcible Confinement

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.