Vaccine requirements to be dropped, but municipalities hoping for official blessing

As the Ontario government drops proof of COVID-19 vaccine requirements on March 1, Windsor-Essex municipalities are navigating the new path forward.

Paul Anthony, director of community and recreation services in Tecumseh, says he received new provincial regulations for next steps in the Reopening Ontario Act late Friday afternoon.

Unless the province has a change of heart, Anthony is expecting to drop proof of vaccination requirements at Tecumseh Arena on Tuesday.

“It helps now,” says Anthony. “It stops lineups at the door and people having to pull out their identification and their QR passport. It just makes things smoother and easier for the staff.”

City of Windsor officials and other municipalities also expect to drop proof of vaccination requirements as well, but are hoping to get an official blessing from the province Monday.

“We are really looking forward to moving forward”, said Jenn Knights, executive director of recreation and Culture for the City Of Windsor. “We're really enjoying seeing people back in our facilities. We know how important recreation and culture is to everybody's well-being.”

While not all municipalities have confirmed, visitors to most recreation complexes will no longer be met by staff at the front door. Passive screening will free-up staff.

“Staff can be redeployed back to other areas of the building for cleaning and ice maintenance etc,” she says.

Visitors won't need proof of vaccination, but they will be required to continue wearing masks and adhere to social distancing and sanitizing measures.

“We'd like to see individuals once games are finished to move quickly, as quick as possible out of the facility and let the next group come in so we're not over capacities,” says Knights.

Justin Solcz, general manager of the Leamington Flyers, says the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League is also waiting for an official announcement and is going to follow provincial directives.

He says attendance has dipped this season and is hoping as the narrative changes so will fans’ reluctance to attend games.

“It's been a long two years for our guys and our players and everyone. Hopefully this is the first step back and we're on our way to normalcy here,” says Solcz.