Vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall closes after more than 220,000 doses administered

The final dose of Pfizer has been given and the vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall is now a part of the history of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre closed at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Devonshire location opened in June 2021 with more than 220,000 doses given since then.

At its peak in late December-early January, the centre was able to administer up to 3,500 shots a day.

With a high rate of vaccination in the community, less than 100 were visiting.