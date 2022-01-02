Vaccination campaign getting big boost in Windsor-Essex

The local vaccination campaign will be ramping up the first week in January, as two new centres will open to the public.

“Our goal here is to contribute some efforts towards the vaccination strategy for Windsor-Essex,” said Bill Marra, CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH).

HDGH’S vaccination clinic inside the Emara building opens Wednesday and is already fully booked for the first week of operations. It would be the first clinic targeting the city’s west end.

“We have free on-site parking. We have a Transit Windsor hub on our campus that can bring people in from all parts of the community including the college and university,” said Marra. “It’s walking distance for many people because we are embedded in a significant residential neighbourhood.”

The clinic is at the rear of the campus, inside a conference room to the right of the front entrance.

“Our goal is to have this clinic available until at least the end of March,” explained Marra. Windsor's newest vaccination clinic being set up inside the Emara building at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Jan. 2, 2022. (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)A new vaccination clinic will also open Wednesday at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation complex in Leamington.

Meantime, Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) will continue to operate inside Devonshire Mall until at least the end of March as well.

“Will it be longer than that? That’s hard to say at this point,” said WRH spokesperson Steve Erwin.

When the Devonshire Mall location opened, officials anticipated being done at the site by January 2022.

”Something that people couldn't have predicted back in the fall was Omicron, right?” said Erwin. “It’s a new variant. It’s a highly transmissible variant, obviously that’s a concern and has elevated that need to give third doses.”

Officials with the health unit say Ontario’s move away from contact tracing all new infections has freed up the resources they need to staff all of the new locations.

“All of our nursing staff that are able to vaccinate have been redeployed,” said health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis. “We do still certainly have dedicated resources in case and contact [tracing] but it certainly has allowed us to pull all of our nursing resources.”