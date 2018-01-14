Vacant home on South Pacific Street goes up in flames
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 11:47AM EST
Firefighters arrived to a flames shooting through the roof a a vacant home on South Pacific Street Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the 1 ½ storey residence at 604 South Pacific St.
Firefigthters attacked the exterior of the building and set up an aerial tower to douse the flames on the roof.
No injuries were reported and the investigation continues.