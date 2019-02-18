

CTV Windsor





Two projects addressing teen and youth dating violence, including one at the University of Windsor, just came into steady federal funding.

The Liberal government is investing $1.8 million over five years for the Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Toronto and another project at the University of Windsor.

The investment by the Public Health Agency of Canada is part of Canada’s strategy to prevent and address gender-based violence.

"Educating young Canadians on how to recognize unhealthy relationships is crucial to ending teen and youth dating violence,” said Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the Minister of Health. “I'm proud to announce the Government of Canada's support for these important projects that will have a positive impact on youth by providing skills and knowledge on how to build positive, healthy relationships.”

“By promoting gender equality and boosting the confidence of young women around their relationships and sexuality, we hope to end gender-based violence," Petitpas Taylor said.

It’s important to help young Canadians recognize unhealthy relationships. Both @UWindsor and @boostforkids are working to prevent youth dating violence. Proud to support these projects through funding of nearly $1.8 million: #EndViolence https://t.co/fMpoRsaxVL — Min. Petitpas Taylor (@CDNMinHealth) February 18, 2019

The University of Windsor's Girl, you got this! project will adapt, test, and deliver an intervention that is focused on helping young women effectively resist sexual coercion and assault while reducing self-blame and strengthening young women's confidence when it comes to relationships and sexuality, according to a government media release.

"I am absolutely delighted that this very important and timely initiative is receiving the support needed to make a real and lasting difference for our youth," said K.W. Michael Siu, the vice-president of research and innovation at the University of Windsor.

It’s part of a larger initiative by the Public Health Agency of Canada – with more than $40 million being invested in the prevention of gender-based violence over the next five years.

Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality says nearly half of all sexual assaults are committed against women aged 15 to 24.

"Our government listened,” said Monsef. “That's why we are funding partnerships like these between the Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, the University of Windsor and the Public Health Agency of Canada to help ensure our kids live free from gender-based violence and abuse."