WINDSOR -- UWindsor Students feeling stressed out from exams now have relief.

Student Health Services launched its "My Student Support Program" at the CAW centre on the last day of classes.

Students will be given aptly named "Get Ahead Headphones" and a Quiet Room Oasis with soothing sounds, soft lighting and relaxation activities as de-stressers.

A campus survey from the spring found nearly 40 per cent of students stress about not getting enough sleep while more than 70 per cent said they want more information about getting better shut-eye.

The campaign is meant to help students make their grades by getting enough "zees."