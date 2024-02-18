UWindsor student, selling popcorn to raise money for WRH, exceeds fundraising goal by six times
A third-year Biomedical Sciences student at the University of Windsor who originally expected to raise around $4,000 for Windsor Regional Hospital by selling popcorn says he has exceeded his fundraising goal by six times.
Armaan Saini said he founded a university club last September called the “UWindsor Med-Assist Initiative” where members raise funds for different organizations centred around medical equipment needs.
According to Saini, his group partnered with What's Poppin' Popcorn Factory and The Toy Box Early Childhood Learning Centre to sell popcorn to children at the latter's daycare locations.
All the money raised will be donated to the Windsor Regional Hospital Paediatric Ward for medical equipment.
“We did $74,000 in sales. Out of that, we get 25-grand,” Saini said, adding he hoped to raise $4,000 when he started the campaign. “I don't know what the specifics are yet but they're hopefully going to be using it for their oncology unit over there.”
Saini said he plans to make the formal donation sometime next week.
“It was surprising, at first. I started this club in honour of my grandmother who had Parkinson's disease and so it feels great that we're able to help out the community in this way. This is just the start. We'll be doing more in the future as well,” said Saini.
“She was very close to me and she had a lot of medical equipment at home due to her disease. I saw that gap in other families as well and I wanted to fundraise on behalf of that.”
Saini told CTV News he couldn’t believe how much money was raised during the three-week campaign, hoping it inspires others to help their community as well.
“I was shocked when we heard about the amount of money we raised. When I was in talks with Anna Raman, the owner of the Toy Box daycares and her daughter Gabby Raman, we were initially expecting three to four thousand in profit that we were going to donate," he said.
"We did $25,000 which is insane. It just shocked me.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect dead amid shooting that claimed the lives of 2 officers, 1 first responder, group says
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
Houston megachurch holds healing and thanksgiving service a week after deadly shooting
Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch held a special service Sunday dedicated to healing and thanksgiving, a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers.
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
Israel strikes across Gaza as U.S. says it will block another ceasefire resolution at the UN
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN ceasefire resolution.
Homeless N.L. man lives on $175 a month. Federal housing monitor says it’s not enough
People on government income support programs are increasingly ending up in tents or homeless encampments, community workers said as they applauded Canada’s housing advocate's recent call to boost minimum wages and social assistance rates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
London
-
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in London — and some fun things to do
Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.
-
London police seeking information from public after 'serious assault'
Around 3:30 a.m., London police officers, as well as members of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, responded to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East in regard to an altercation in which a male was seriously injured.
-
Vacant structure destroyed by 'suspicious' overnight fire in London
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, London fire crews responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street West where they found a vacant barn-like structure engulfed in flames.
Barrie
-
Early morning crash in Midland leads to impaired driving charges
A 17-year-old is facing impaired driving charges after an early morning collision in Midland on Sunday.
-
Snow squall warnings reinstated throughout region
Environment Canada has reinstated a snow squall warning for parts of Central Ontario.
-
Alcohol use in Simcoe Muskoka 'significantly' higher than provincial average
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is warning of significantly higher alcohol use among adults in the region in comparison with those across the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
-
More anti-worker violence alleged on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rideau Canal Skateway to close at 6 p.m. only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday will close, only six hours after it was reopened.
-
Pileup on Highway 401 east of Brockville, Ont. causes traffic tie-up
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Brockville have reopened after being closed because of a pileup earlier in the day.
-
Man in critical condition after east-end shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night.
Toronto
-
'Hallmarks of gang activity': Toronto police ramp up presence in North York following 2 shootings
Toronto police are increasing their presence in one North York neighbourhood following two back-to-back shootings, one of which was fatal, as the search for those responsible ramps up.
-
Things to do in Toronto this Family Day long weekend
There’s lots going on in Toronto this Family Day long weekend so we’ve curated a list for your consideration. Here’s some of what’s going on in the city during the holiday.
-
OHL player Connor Lockhart returns after police investigation, 'indefinite suspension'
Connor Lockhart, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player who was under investigation by both police and the league, returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup Saturday night following the conclusion of those investigations.
Montreal
-
Help, autonomy, and stability: Legault outlines agreement with Quebec teachers
After a turbulent few months of negotiations, strikes, and union votes, the Quebec government has outlined some "massive" education investments, promising to improve working conditions for the province's teachers.
-
Teen cancer survivor from Montreal meets his heroes at the Bell Centre
A young cancer survivor from Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he was invited to hang out with the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
-
Snowdon toy store closing; owner blames new bus lane
After being in operation for more than seven decades, the owner of Jack & Jill says a new bus lane is hurting business.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
Despite 2,000 tree loss, Mactaquac Provincial Park bouncing back and ready to host Family Day crowd
Mactaquac Provincial Park is gearing up to host a number of Family Day activities Monday, its first big event since a wind storm took out over 2,000 trees just before Christmas.
-
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
-
'Not making any promises': Unknown if the River Trail will reopen this season after second closure
With another shutdown of the Nestaweya River Trail on Saturday, its future for the rest of the season is up in the air.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Calgary
-
Canmore's Jeffrey Read earns World Cup silver in men's super-G
Alberta's Jeffrey Read placed second in the men’s super-G on Sunday for the first FIS Alpine World Cup podium finish of his career in a race held in Kvitfjell, Norway.
-
Hometown engagement allows naval lieutenant to share the benefits of a military career
Naval Warfare Officer Lieutenant Rhys Davies grew up in Cochrane. He was back in Alberta Saturday after spending four and a half months aboard HMCS Vancouver.
-
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Edmonton
-
Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
Vancouver
-
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
4 cougars spotted hanging out in North Vancouver backyard
When Caroline Girbeau Vincent peeked through her curtains after hearing a strange noise outside her Deep Cove home Saturday evening, the last thing she expected to witness was four cougars slinking across her backyard.