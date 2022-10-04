UWindsor student allegedly followed to car after class, student alliance re-implements walksafe service

The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance (UWSA) will be re-implementing its walksafe service after reports a student was followed to their car after leaving class Monday night.

According to a social media post from UWSA, the incident has raised serious safety concerns on campus.

“As many of you already know, there has been an incident on campus which has caused a great level of stress and anxiety amongst students,” the post said. “The incident at hand being one of many students who had been followed to their car last night after leaving a class.”

UWSA executives said they have been working diligently since becoming aware of the incident and have decided to re-instate its Walksafe service effective immediately.

The service will be in place for the rest of the school year.

Walksafe volunteers will be on hand to walk students to their destination at night so they don’t need to walk alone.

Those looking to use Walksafe can do so by calling 519-253-3000 ext. 3504. More information is available on the UWSA website.

“We encourage students to always be cautious, and to use the services that area available to them,” the post said.

Other resources available include the Safe Lancer app which offers a Virtual Walkhome by connecting students with a campus police officer to monitor your walk. There are also emergency blue posts around campus which can be used to call campus police by the press of a button.

Campus police can also be reached by phone at 519-253-3000 ext. 1234.