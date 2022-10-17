UWindsor staffer among Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch in 2022

A University of Windsor staff member has been named among Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch this year.

UWindsor’s director of anti-racism organizational change in the office of the vice president, equity, diversity and inclusion, Marium Tolson-Murtty, made the list by the Canadian International Black Women of Excellence (CIBWE).

CIBWE celebrates Black women and the advancements they have made. The organization also connects women from various walks of life to networking opportunities, knowledge sharing, mentorship programs, youth career counselling, and the success stories of Black women across Canada.

Tolson-Murtty said her work in the community focuses on transforming higher education and breaking down barriers to post-secondary education for Black and racialized students, focusing on equity, social justice, and anti-racism. She says she brings those same efforts to her work as a PhD student.

“It’s challenging work but necessary work,” she said in a news release.

Tolson-Murtty says she is both honoured and humbled to be counted among Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch in 2022.

“There are so many women in the Windsor-Essex County Community doing amazing things and I'm happy that Windsor women are being recognized,” she said. “This also allows me to wear my African-Canadian Underground Railroad heritage proudly on my sleeve.”