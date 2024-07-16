UWindsor speaks out following WJF's criticism

On July 11, two deals were reached between the pro-Palestinian protestors and the University of Windsor.

The University agreed to divulge some of their investments and spend money on mental health for students affected by the ongoing war in Gaza. It ended a two-month encampment on campus.

Immediately after, the Windsor Jewish Federation (WJF) came out against the deals because they weren’t consulted.

The WJF also said siding with those who occupied campus will only “embolden” more action.

Tuesday, in a news release, the University said it is committed combatting all forms of identity-based violence and discrimination.

It added it is currently recruiting a Jewish student support advisor.

Nobody from the University was available for an interview with CTV News Windsor.