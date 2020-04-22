WINDSOR, ONT. -- A researcher at the University of Windsor is looking into how our physical activity has been impacted by COVID-19.

Sarah Woodruff wants to recruit people who regularly wear fitness trackers, like a Garmin watch or a Fitbit.

Woodruff says physical activity is widely promoted as a means to curb boredom, keep sane, get outside, and burn off extra energy.

Yet she says at the same time government sanctions regarding what people can and can’t do outside is ever changing.

The hope is it will compare physical activity before the pandemic and to that once social distancing measures were put in place and track the participants for six months.

Anyone interested can email chewlab@uwindsor.ca.