The federal government is giving a University of Windsor research team $9.1 million to help improve sustainability of freshwater fisheries and fish culture.

The UWindsor-led team is getting the money in support of their project “Environmental DNA ("eDNA"), meta-barcoding and transcriptional profiling to improve sustainability of freshwater fisheries and fish culture.”

The major investment in genomics research is focused on ensuring sustainability of Canada’s freshwater fish resources.

Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan announced $41.2 million in federal funding to support 19 research projects on Wednesday.

“Genomics research has practical real-world application, driving innovation across all sectors and building a more productive and prosperous agriculture sector,” says Duncan. “We know that the path to a better life starts with science and research, and Genome Canada will be a big part of that.”

An additional $75.8 million is being invested by provincial governments, business and research partners, for a total of $117 million in support for these projects.