WINDSOR, ONT. -- How people relate to "driver assist" systems will be studied at the University of Windsor.

Kinesiology professor Francesco Biondi and electrical and computer professor Balajumar Balasingam received a $98,000 grant for an 18-month study.

Biondi says research already done show some drivers become complacent using accident avoidance systems.

He adds operators feel confident the technology will keep them safe, and that may not always be the case

The research is to tentatively start in August using semi-automated vehicles on Highway 401 between Windsor and Chatham.

The findings are expected to help develop provincial regulations on these features.