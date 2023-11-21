WINDSOR
Windsor

    • UWindsor launches mental health strategy for staff

    University of Windsor

    The University of Windsor has launched a new mental health strategy aiming to make campus a psychological safe space for staff.

    The employee mental health strategy includes promoting positive mental health and well-being, as well as addressing workplace risks.

    Strategy co-lead Kyle Brykman said the university has committed to hiring a lead to ensure appropriate resources are dedicated to support employees along the mental health continuum.

    “You know, skepticism is natural but I don't feel that right now. I feel really inspired by the plans we have, the resources committed, and our mission, which is creating this caring and compassionate campus community that prioritizes everyone's mental health,” said Brykman.

    The strategy will include training and reporting mechanisms.

