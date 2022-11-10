UWindsor Lancers mourn loss of former hockey head coach Dr. Cecil Eaves

The University of Windsor Lancer community is mourning the loss of a former head coach of the men’s hockey team and long time professor in the Faculty of Human Kinetics.

Dr. Cecil Eaves has passed away, according to a social media post by the Lancers.

Dr. Eaves coached the blue & gold from 1970-78 and was a mentor to many throughout his career.

“Dr. Eaves will be missed. I have known and respected him for most of my life,” said current Lancer head coach Kevin Hamlin. “I remember as a young boy watching the Lancers play at Adie Knox when he was the coach. Dr. Eaves always had time to say hello to me and never missed an opportunity to say how much he loved hearing about the team. We have lost a legendary coach but more importantly, a nice man and that is what I will remember most about him.”

Eaves coached the Lancers from 1970-78 and was a mentor to many throughout his career at the University of Windsor.