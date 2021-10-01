WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor is hosting two vaccination clinics that will offer first or second dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to eligible individuals.

The clinics are for anyone eligible who was born in 2009 or earlier.

The clinics have been scheduled 28 days after the Sept. 10 clinic, allowing those who received a first dose at that time to be eligible for their second dose.

The clinics will administer COVID mRNA vaccines from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8, while supplies last.

It takes place at the Faculty of Education parking lot at the corner of University and California avenues. Parking is free and available to clinic patrons in all University of Windsor parking lots.

Vaccination is free for residents of Windsor-Essex — no health card is required. The clinic is a barrier-free environment.

The pop-up clinic is operated by the Community Response and Stabilization Team, a partnership between Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS.