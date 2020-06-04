WINDSOR, ONT. -- University of Windsor students will have a chance to further study Canada's freshwater fisheries and fish conservation by working more closely with experts.

Federal funding agency Natural Sciences and Engineering Research of Canada, through its Training Experience Program is providing $1.65 million.

The goal is provide mentoring experience to undergraduate and graduate students, and post-doctoral fellows.

An Integrative Biology professor from Windsor university says there is a strong demand for highly qualified personnel to fill jobs in a number of fields like aquaculture production.

Christina Semeniuk is also a researcher at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, and Program Director of Fisheries Management and Conservation Careers in Science and Technology.

Semeniuk says the funding for the next six years for FishCAT will help students develop marketable skills.

Beyond technical expertise the program will also deal with social, economic and ethical issues facing fish research, conservation and management through mentoring opportunities.

Mentorship will feature prominently.

In addition to academic partners, FishCAST has more than 50 external collaborators from various organizations, including conservation authorities, museums, First Nation communities, commercial and recreational fisheries, and government ministries.

“This comprehensive, career-oriented training will give our students a competitive edge in the global job market," says Chris Houser,dean of the Faculty of Science.