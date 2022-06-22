UWindsor experiencing computer systems outage
There’s a computer systems outage at the University of Windsor.
IT services is working to address the issues, according to a post on social media.
The UWindsor website, Blackboard, UWinsite Student and other University systems are temporarily unavailable.
The post says several campus applications will continue to be unresponsive. For Microsoft Office 365, the desktop version should continue to be accessible.
In addition, wireless network access may be intermittent across some campus locations.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. We will be sure to provide additional updates regarding the outage as they become available,” said the post.
The issue has been ongoing since Monday.
