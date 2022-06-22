UWindsor experiencing computer systems outage

UWindsor experiencing computer systems outage

Outside the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Michelle Malusle/CTV Windsor) Outside the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Michelle Malusle/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair repeatedly denied Wednesday that anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facing multiple questions, Blair came to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of the controversy, which has generated calls for emergency parliamentary hearings.

Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar

Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver