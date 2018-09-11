

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor is reporting one of its highest enrolments in the school’s history.

The Acting President of the school says in a message to faculty, staff and students that enrolment is approaching near record levels.

Douglas Kneale writes “with projections of about 16,000 students — graduate and undergraduate, domestic and international, and full-time and part-time — the University of Windsor is expecting one of the highest enrolments in its history.”

The average enrolment for the university in previous years was about 15,500.

His communique states “for this fall, we are shaping up to have one of the largest incoming classes ever – nearly 3,000 first-year students.”

“Many thanks to our colleagues in all aspects of recruitment and admissions for their hard work in bringing these students to our door,” adds Dr. Kneale.

He notes international students make up nearly 20 per cent of the student body.

As for students living in one of our four residences -- Alumni, Cartier, Laurier, and Macdonald – Kneale writes “we are at 100 per cent capacity, with a waiting list.”

Kneale has appointed law professor Richard Moon to chair a committee to develop a policy on free speech, in accordance with direction set by the Ontario government.

“The task force will have broad representation by stakeholders and will undertake campus-wide consultation as it develops our new policy,” says Kneale.