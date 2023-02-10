UWindsor celebrates opening of Wine and Spirits Lab

A new Wine and Spirits Lab is opening at the University of Windsor.

The Faculty of Science and the office of the vice-president of research and innovation will host an event on Friday to mark the grand opening of the lab as part of UWindsor’s Extension Science Program.

The program was created in response to a need to expand and strengthen partnerships with local wineries, breweries, distilleries, and greenhouses to support economic growth and diversification in Windsor and Essex County.

“It will provide laboratory analytical services to industry while creating authentic work-integrated experiences for students through on-campus internships,” said a UWindsor news release.

Unlike traditional internships, in which students compete for a limited number of positions, UWindsor’s program is a scalable experience, with students receiving credit towards degree completion. The lab aims to turn drive innovative research projects between local industry and faculty at the University of Windsor.

Inspiration for the Extension Science grant came from conversations with local industry and a sector scan grant completed in partnership with Invest Windsor-Essex. UWindsor received a $750,000 provincial grant in 2019/2020 to renovate the laboratory and purchase analytical equipment in support of the project.