UWindsor campus police and Unifor reach tentative agreement

The University of Windsor campus community police and parking services and Unifor Local 444 have reached a tentative agreement.

The union announced the tentative deal on social media on Thursday.

🚨Attention

University of Windsor campus community police and parking services.



We have reached a tentative agreement!!



Let’s Go!



Ratification Details to follow.



Stay tuned!#uni444bargaining pic.twitter.com/H87Unmm7ZA — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) September 1, 2022

Ratification details have not yet been released.

According to the UWindsor website, campus community police are dedicated special constables sworn to uphold the Criminal Code of Canada, relevant provincial statutes, municipal and university bylaws and work in cooperation with the Windsor Police Service and other provincial and federal law enforcement agencies.

Campus police respond to and investigate calls for service ranging from general assistance to assaults to domestic disturbances as well as deliver community crime prevention and alert preparedness services to our campus community.