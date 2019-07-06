

CTV Windsor





A group of local university and college students is ready for a worldwide competition, a first of it's kind.

Winloop unveiled its hyper-loop pod in advance of this year's Space-x Hyperloop pod competition.

The team is made up of University of Windsor and St. Clair college students.

They're one of 21 teams around the world who made it to the final round.

The competition takes place July 21st at the space-x headquarters in California, a rocket and spacecraft company spearheaded by Elon MNusk.

The first year competition challenges students to build a functional, scaled down prototype that can propel at maximum speed and stop within 100 feet of the end of Space-X's vacuum test track.

The Windsor team raised nearly $135,000 in donations, sponsorships, and in-kind contributions to fund the construction of the pod.

"This is something that we've been working on almost a year right now. We're using a lean induction motor which is basically created a magnetic wheel which propels itself forward it's similar to the magnet except we do not have magnets on the track or the pod itself," said engineering student Don Algama.