

CTV Windsor





The USMCA trade pact being signed by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico on Friday is expected to have a big impact on the manufacturing sector in Windsor-Essex.

Those signatures could see American steel and aluminum tariffs lifted.

The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are seen as punitive by local industry, creating higher costs and more red tape for businesses buying steel and aluminum.

“It was an agreement that had to be made and it is an agreement that is good for all countries involved,” says Frank Caruso, a trade advisor with Deloitte.

He says while getting the agreement signed this week could see American tariffs on aluminum and steel lifted, he doesn't expect that to be the end of it.

“I suspect there may be an alternative tariff from Mr. Trump like a quota system,” says Caruso.

At a seminar hosted by the Canadian Tooling And Machining Association in Windsor on Tuesday, industry representatives heard the deal is good for the automotive and parts sector, ensuring 75-per cent of vehicles are made up of North American content by 2023.

“It's created rules that will favour Canada and U.S. production.

Senior Economist at BMO Capital Markets Sal Guatieri says one of the main benefits of the deal is to wipe uncertainty for industry.

“Will it spur a wave of new investment in the Canadian auto industry? Probably not. It does stem the bleeding,” says Guatieri.

He adds avoiding a punitive 25 per cent tariff on automotive exports to the U.S. is also a big win.

“That could've been devastating for our economy,” says Guatieri. “If we thought the GM news was bad, well that would've been almost a death blow to the auto industry in Canada.”