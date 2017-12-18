

CTV Windsor





Canadian Blood Services is asking for help from local donors.

Officials are urging all eligible blood donors to help fill 840 appointments in Windsor by Jan. 6.

Over the next three weeks, just in Ontario, the agency is calling on donors to help fill more than 18,000 open appointments.

Officials say they are currently in an urgent need to fill them and a brief time spent donating blood can give a patient a lifetime of possibilities.