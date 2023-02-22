Upgraded fire closes west Windsor street

Windsor firefighters are on scene of an upgraded fire in west Windsor.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a post on social media from Windsor fire officials.

Windsor police say Union Street is closed between Randolph and California.

The public is asked to avoid the area.