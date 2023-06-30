Update on Windsor Spitfires' search for new head coach

Former Windsor Spitfire forward Kevin Kerr was driving through Windsor, Ont. on his way to visit his parents in North Bay Friday morning.

“I just wanted to pop in and get a quick picture and go north,” he said.

Kerr was with his kids and came to see and take pictures of the street named after him in a newer subdivision near the WFCU Centre.

“Obviously they weren't around when I was playing here so I think it's a big treat for them,” he said.

It was a treat for Christina Falconer, who drove by wondering why they were there.

“Very cool to happen to be leaving the house to go to the mall and running into the guy who your street is named after. What a cool experience,” said Falconer, who asked Kerr to have a picture taken with her kids next to the street sign.

Kerr played for the Windsor Spitfires between 1984 and 1987 and was a fan favourite who finished second behind future NHL’er Adam Graves in team scoring during his final year.

Like many, Kerr is would like to be the next head coach of the Windsor Spitfires.

“I sent Billy my resume and we'll see what happens. There's a lot of really good candidates out there and stuff like that,” he said. “Again that wasn't the purpose of coming by here.”

General Manager Bill Bowler acknowledged there is interest from within the organization and from a number of Spitfire alumni.

“A lot of quality people would like to be the head coach of the Windsor Spitfires so we just gotta go through the process and hopefully find somebody that can lead this hockey club,” Bowler said.

He doesn’t have a timetable but would like to have a new head coach in place sooner rather than later.

“Sometimes it happens quicker but like I said we have to do our due diligence and be patient and that's what our organization and our team is gonna do,” he said.