Update coming today on local hospital cyber attack

    A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. to updated the public on last fall's cyber attack on five area hospitals.

    The CEOs from Bluewather Health, Chahtam-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital will all be on the Zoom call.

    According to a release, the virtual news foncernce is to, "provide an update about the process for an up coming patient notification related to last fall's cyber attack."

    This criminal cyberattack last October affected patients, employees and professional staff.

