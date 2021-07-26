WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reporting two upcoming mobile vaccination clinics:

Individuals aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at William G. Davis Public School, at 2855 Rivard St. in Windsor this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another mobile clinic for individuals aged 12 years and older will be held at Queen Elizabeth Public School, 4 Maxon Ave. in Leamington this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary at either location.

