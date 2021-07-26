Advertisement
Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 10:41AM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 26, 2021 10:47AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reporting two upcoming mobile vaccination clinics:
Individuals aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at William G. Davis Public School, at 2855 Rivard St. in Windsor this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Another mobile clinic for individuals aged 12 years and older will be held at Queen Elizabeth Public School, 4 Maxon Ave. in Leamington this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No appointment necessary at either location.
