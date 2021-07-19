WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging residents to get vaccinated at two additional mobile clinics scheduled for this week.

Frank W. Begley Public School, located at 1093 Assumption St. in Windsor, will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

William G. Davis Public School, located at l 2855 Rivard St. in Windsor, will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

No appointments are necessary at either location.