WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is calling for showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the Windsor-Essex forecast.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy Thursday, with showers beginning early in the morning, ending near noon and a risk of a thunderstorm. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Local amount of rain could be 15 to 25 millimetres. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 29 C. Humidex 37 C.

As for Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18 C.

Here's the forecast for the next several days:

Friday: a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 26 C.