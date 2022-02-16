Up to 25mm of rain, 15 cm of snow possible as storm heads towards Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says a “messy mix of wintery weather” is expected in the Windsor area, starting on Wednesday evening.

The forecaster issued a Special Weather Statement on Wednesday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

“A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” said the statement.

Up to 10 to 25 millimetres of rain is possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Freezing rain mixed with ice pellets possible, Thursday morning or afternoon.

Then comes the snow, at times heavy, on Thursday night. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres is possible. Local blowing snow Thursday overnight.

The storm could last until Friday morning.

Environment Canada says at this time the track of the low pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a local flood watch for the Essex region due to some mild temperatures and the mix of precipitation expected over the coming days.